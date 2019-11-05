* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
