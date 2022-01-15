* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility less than a quarter mile in many locations.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast, including Astoria and the U.S. Highway 101 corridor.
* WHEN...Until Noon PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, and highly variable visibility over short distances.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of developing dense fog will lead to large variability in visibility over very short distances before dense fog becomes widespread in most areas after midnight.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
