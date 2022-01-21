* WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA
Instructions:
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
