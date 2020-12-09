* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast, Central Oregon Coast, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* AFFECTED AREAS: SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA
Instructions:
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.