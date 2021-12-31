* WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to 1 foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The Sunday afternoon high tide at Toke Point is forecast to peak near 12.5 feet around noon. - The Sunday afternoon high tide at Tongue Point in Astoria is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet around noon. - The Sunday afternoon high tide at Garibaldi is forecast to peak near 11 ft around noon. - The Sunday afternoon high tide at South Beach is forecast to peak near 11.5 ft around 11 am.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
