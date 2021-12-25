Tripcheck reports Hwy 6 is closed from mp 28 thru MP38 due to icy conditions causing disabled vehicles. Hwy 26 was closed recently for the same issue with multiple cars sliding off the road due to icy conditions.  It appears to have been reopened.

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

What are your plans for New Year's?

You voted:

Online Poll

What are your plans for New Year's?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.