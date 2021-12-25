Tripcheck reports Hwy 6 is closed from mp 28 thru MP38 due to icy conditions causing disabled vehicles. Hwy 26 was closed recently for the same issue with multiple cars sliding off the road due to icy conditions. It appears to have been reopened.
alert
Advisory: Hwy 6 Closed from MP28 - MP38 Due to Icy Conditions causing travel issues
- Tillamook County Emergency Management
-
- Updated
- 0
View the online version of our 2021-22 Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide here!
View the online version of our 2021-22 Columbia Pacific Get Ready Guide here!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Oregon reports 1,046 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths (1)
- Letter: How come nobody is talking about the long term side effects of the vaccine? (1)
- Letter: I have questions, do your research (1)
- Letter: Thanks for voting for the infrastructure legislation (1)
- Omicron likely to reach Oregon soon (1)
- Letter: What did you expect? (1)
- Scientists urge creating strategic forest reserves to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity (1)
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Oregon reports 1,046 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths (1)
- Letter: How come nobody is talking about the long term side effects of the vaccine? (1)
- Letter: I have questions, do your research (1)
- Letter: Thanks for voting for the infrastructure legislation (1)
- Omicron likely to reach Oregon soon (1)
- Letter: What did you expect? (1)
- Scientists urge creating strategic forest reserves to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity (1)
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Oregon reports 1,046 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths (1)
- Letter: How come nobody is talking about the long term side effects of the vaccine? (1)
- Letter: I have questions, do your research (1)
- Letter: Thanks for voting for the infrastructure legislation (1)
- Omicron likely to reach Oregon soon (1)
- Letter: What did you expect? (1)
- Scientists urge creating strategic forest reserves to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.