* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...Beaches and headlands along the North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For coastal communities away from the immediate beaches, gusts 35 to 45 mph are expected.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
Instructions:
Residents should take action soon to tie down loose objects in yards. Some damage can be expected from the high winds, especially to signs, tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. Drive with extreme caution in the warning area and be prepared for flying debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.