* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...Areas above 1000 feet elevation in the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON
Instructions:
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
