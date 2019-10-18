Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.