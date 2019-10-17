* SURF...Breaking waves to 25 feet possible.
* IMPACTS...Unpredictable and destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures with no warning. Beach erosion is possible. This is not a time to be near the water. There is an enhanced possibility for sneaker waves.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
Instructions:
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. It can be very dangerous to venture near the coast under high surf conditions. People at times are swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Stay well back from the waters edge and be alert for the exceptionally high wave.
