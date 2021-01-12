For the High Surf Advisory, there are large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to 25 to 30 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, tidal overflow flooding.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to two feet above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Along the south Washington coast, full rivers will increase the impacts of the tidal overflow and may produce more widespread flooding. With high surf, destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline.
* AFFECTED AREAS: SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. In southwest Washington, similar conditions in the past have resulted in minor flooding in Raymond, on HWY 101 near South Bend, and/or minor erosion of HWY 105 near North Cove. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach as sneaker waves are possible. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path.
