Large waves and hazardous surf conditions are expected from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, to 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 on the North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. Breaker heights 25 to 30 feet are expected.
The highest waves expected are Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings.
Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death.
Instructions:
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves.
