The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a heat advisory, which is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures of 93 to 99 degrees are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with warmest temperatures between 3 and 7 p.m. Temperatures will be very slow to cool, with overnight low temperatures only reaching the lower 60s for a few hours very early Wednesday morning.
* TIMING...Hot temperatures develop Tuesday afternoon and will be very slow to cool Tuesday night, bringing limited relief before hot conditions return on Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and limited relief overnight will increase the chance for heat related illnesses, especially for those who are sensitive to heat. People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, those without adequate hydration, young children, and the elderly.
* AFFECTED AREAS: CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... UPPER HOOD RIVER VALLEY ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE
Instructions:
A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. Hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat related illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
