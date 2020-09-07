...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR AREAS TILLAMOOK SOUTHWARD...
* WHAT...Strong east winds and hot temperatures expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WINDS...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 to 65 mph expected.
* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s, hottest Tuesday. Lows tonight mostly in the 60s, though there may be cool spots in locations protected from the east winds.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Tree limbs and even whole trees will be susceptible to being blown down. Be prepared for power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hot daytime temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* FIRE CONCERNS...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential ignition sources.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
