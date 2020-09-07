As of noon September 7, 2020, there is a full burn ban in effect, this includes all campfires. This ban will include all State Parks property including the beach, all campgrounds in the forest areas and residential campfires. This ban will be in effect until 12:00 am on September11th, 2020. The ban will be reevaluated late on September 10th, 2020 to determine if it needs to be extended. This ban is due to the extreme weather forecast for this week.
If you have any questions please contact your local Fire agency, ODF or Oregon State Parks.
