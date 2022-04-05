WHAT...Low temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, South Washington Coast, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA
Instructions:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
