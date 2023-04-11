* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS
Instructions:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
