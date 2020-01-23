The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flood watch through this evening for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the following areas, in Northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast, in Southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills.
Heavy rain with some snow melt in the Coast Range will result in area rivers rising rapidly today. The Grays River near Rosburg has already reached minor flood stage.
The Wilson River at Tillamook and the Nehalem River at Foss stand a good chance of reaching flood stage this afternoon. Flooding will be possible along smaller creeks and rivers as well.
Please continue to monitor area river forecasts and observations and heed all road closures and evacuation notices put in place by local emergency managers.
Instructions:
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.
