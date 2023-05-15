* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar Creek Fire.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with the most stationary storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADES ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... CASCADES IN LANE COUNTY ... UPPER HOOD RIVER VALLEY ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADES ... WILLAPA HILLS ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE
Instructions:
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
