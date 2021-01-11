* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the Cascade and Cascade Foothills, Coast Range and Willapa Hills, Columbia River Gorge, Willamette Valley and Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Coast.
* From this evening through Wednesday morning
* A prolonged period of rain is expected today through Wednesday morning. 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected across the higher terrain with around 2 inches for the interior valleys. The rain will be heavy at times, and there could be locally higher rain totals. Snow levels will be above 6000 feet, and snow melt may contribute to excessive run off.
* Excessive rainfall could lead to river flooding as well as flooding of small streams and urban areas. Heavy rain could result in land slides, and debris flows are possible across burned areas.
* AFFECTED AREAS: SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADES ... WILLAPA HILLS ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADES ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... CASCADES IN LANE COUNTY ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS
Instructions:
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.