Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.