* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. At this time, the highest concern is for the Grays and Naselle Rivers, which could reach flood stage late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST

Instructions:

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.