* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. Current forecasts show river flooding is possible on the Wilson River near Tillamook and Nehalem River near Foss Tuesday afternoon and night.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations tonight into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.
