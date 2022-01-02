* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and South Willamette Valley. In southwest Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.
* WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A strong cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing several hours of heavy rain. Recent snow accumulations down to rather low elevations of the Coast Range and Cascades will add to runoff, exacerbating the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA
Instructions:
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
