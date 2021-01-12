The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Clackamas County in northwestern Oregon... Clatsop County in northwestern Oregon... Columbia County in northwestern Oregon... Central Hood River County in northwestern Oregon... Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Oregon... Multnomah County in northwestern Oregon... Polk County in northwestern Oregon... Tillamook County in northwestern Oregon... Washington County in northwestern Oregon... Yamhill County in northwestern Oregon... Central Benton County in western Oregon... Northwestern Lane County in western Oregon... Lincoln County in western Oregon... Clark County in southwestern Washington... Cowlitz County in southwestern Washington... Pacific County in southwestern Washington... Skamania County in southwestern Washington... Wahkiakum County in southwestern Washington...
* Until 1245 PM PST Wednesday.
* At 754 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches today and tonight will result in minor flooding of creeks and flood prone roads.
* AFFECTED AREAS: MULTNOMAH, OR ... TILLAMOOK, OR ... WASHINGTON, OR ... CLATSOP, OR ... YAMHILL, OR ... LANE, OR ... CLARK, WA ... HOOD RIVER, OR ... CLACKAMAS, OR ... COWLITZ, WA ... SKAMANIA, WA ... PACIFIC, WA ... POLK, OR ... LINCOLN, OR ... MARION, OR ... WAHKIAKUM, WA ... BENTON, OR ... COLUMBIA, OR
