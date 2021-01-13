The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Flood Advisory for... Clackamas County in northwestern Oregon... Clatsop County in northwestern Oregon... Columbia County in northwestern Oregon... Hood River County in northwestern Oregon... Linn County in northwestern Oregon... Marion County in northwestern Oregon... Multnomah County in northwestern Oregon... Polk County in northwestern Oregon... Tillamook County in northwestern Oregon... Washington County in northwestern Oregon... Yamhill County in northwestern Oregon... Benton County in western Oregon... Lane County in western Oregon... Lincoln County in western Oregon... Clark County in southwestern Washington... Cowlitz County in southwestern Washington... Pacific County in southwestern Washington... Skamania County in southwestern Washington... Wahkiakum County in southwestern Washington...
* Until 12:15 p.m. PST.
* At 8:22 a.m. PST, minor flooding is ongoing, with several creeks and smaller rivers still over-topping their banks in the advisory area. Expect most creeks and faster-responding rivers to crest this morning and start to recede. With no additional precipitation expected today, conditions will improve through the day. Note that flood warnings remain in effect for several rivers in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Visit weather.gov/portland for details.
Instructions:
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.