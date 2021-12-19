* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 832 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, primarily on small creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Instructions:
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
