Advisory: Flood Advisory until 04:00PM Friday
WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Southwest Washington and most of northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Ponding of water in urban areas and areas poor drainage can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 931 AM PST, Heavy rain has been falling across the region overnight. The heaviest rain continues to fall over far northwest Oregon into southwest Washington. Two to 4 inches of rain have fallen along the north Oregon coast and the nearby Coast Range, as well as areas across southwest Washington including the Willapa Hills. Many of the small streams are running full, with some spilling out of their banks and causing flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 5 inches over the north Coast Range into thew Willapa Hills, are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: BENTON, OR ... CLACKAMAS, OR ... CLATSOP, OR ... COLUMBIA, OR ... LANE, OR ... LINCOLN, OR ... MARION, OR ... MULTNOMAH, OR ... POLK, OR ... TILLAMOOK, OR ... WASHINGTON, OR ... YAMHILL, OR ... CLARK, WA ... COWLITZ, WA ... PACIFIC, WA ... WAHKIAKUM, WA
Instructions:
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do NOT drive around barricades. Road surfaces may or may not be safe. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding or where the roads edge may be located.
-----------------
Flood Watch until 06:00PM Friday
WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN...From Thursday through Friday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... LOWER COLUMBIA ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... NORTHERN OREGON CASCADES ... CASCADE FOOTHILLS IN LANE COUNTY ... CASCADES IN LANE COUNTY ... UPPER HOOD RIVER VALLEY ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADES ... WILLAPA HILLS ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... LOWER COLUMBIA AND I - 5 CORRIDOR IN COWLITZ COUNTY ... GREATER VANCOUVER AREA ... SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS ... WESTERN COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ... CENTRAL COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE
Instructions:
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
