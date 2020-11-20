* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is developing in the Coast Range valleys this evening, and should persist overnight and into Saturday morning. In addition to the deteriorating visibility, temperatures will dip to near freezing, so roads may be slick in some areas later tonight.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON
Instructions:
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
