Tillamook County Emergency Management has received word that scammers are calling individuals and telling them that they will come to their residence to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, but require a $25 transportation fee. This is FALSE. None of the vaccine providers are doing this! Do not fall into this Scammer Trap!
Advisory: Covid-19 vaccine scam alert
- Tillamook County Emergency Management
-
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Featured Stories
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Big tech censorship hits home (3)
- Roby’s Furniture and Appliance takes day off for day of service (1)
- Letter: Freedom of speech does not protect lies, incitement (1)
- Letter: Irresponsible journalism (1)
- Letter: Response to Gov. Brown's take on orders defiance (1)
- Nestucca Valley schools hold off on in-person learning (1)
- Salmonberry Trail Project progresses in Tillamook County (1)
- Letter: I support fee on short-term rentals (1)
- Oregon leaders react to Inauguration Day (1)
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Big tech censorship hits home (3)
- Roby’s Furniture and Appliance takes day off for day of service (1)
- Letter: Freedom of speech does not protect lies, incitement (1)
- Letter: Irresponsible journalism (1)
- Letter: Response to Gov. Brown's take on orders defiance (1)
- Nestucca Valley schools hold off on in-person learning (1)
- Salmonberry Trail Project progresses in Tillamook County (1)
- Letter: I support fee on short-term rentals (1)
- Oregon leaders react to Inauguration Day (1)
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Big tech censorship hits home (3)
- Roby’s Furniture and Appliance takes day off for day of service (1)
- Letter: Freedom of speech does not protect lies, incitement (1)
- Letter: Irresponsible journalism (1)
- Letter: Response to Gov. Brown's take on orders defiance (1)
- Nestucca Valley schools hold off on in-person learning (1)
- Salmonberry Trail Project progresses in Tillamook County (1)
- Letter: I support fee on short-term rentals (1)
- Oregon leaders react to Inauguration Day (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.