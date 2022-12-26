* WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible. For the Coastal Flood Watch, coastal flooding possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
