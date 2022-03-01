* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook.
* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Tuesday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage later this morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK, OR
