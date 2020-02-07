* WHAT....High surf and tidal overflow flooding expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A total tide approaching 10 ft will occur at high tide. This will generate flooding of low areas near the coast. Historically, similar conditions in the past have resulted in the minor flooding of Highway 101 near Seaside, Nehalem, and/or Tillamook. Water has covered parts of Frazier Rd, Miami Foley Rd at milepost 1, as well as the intersection near Alderbrook and Possetti road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Keep away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.