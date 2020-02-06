Tillamook County Emergency Management has announced tidal overflow flooding on the North Oregon Coast until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. There will be minor flooding, up to a half a foot above ground level, especially during high tides is expected in the low-lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
This advisory may need to be extended as needed until water levels fall below advisory conditions even after astronomical high tide has passed.
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Advisory for Minor Tidal Overflow indicates that coastal and inland flooding of low-lying areas is expected due to elevated river levels combined with high astronomical tides. Property damage can occur but is usually localized.
Low-lying roads may be closed due to high water. Historically, similar conditions in the past have resulted in the minor flooding of Highway 101 near Seaside, Nehalem, and/or Tillamook.
Water has covered parts of Frazier Rd, Miami Foley Rd at milepost 1, as well as the intersection near Alderbrook and Possetti Road.
