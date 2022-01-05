* WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding is expected around high tide due to a combination of high tides and unusually high river levels.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 PM to 7 PM PST Thursday. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and especially along the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... THURSDAY... - The Toke Point high tide is forecasted to reach near 11 ft between 3-4 pm Thursday. - The Astoria high tide is forecasted to reach near 10.8 ft between 3-4 pm Thursday. FRIDAY... - The Toke Point high tide is forecasted to reach near 11 ft around 5 am Friday. - The Astoria high tide is forecasted to reach near 11.1 ft around 5 am Friday.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
