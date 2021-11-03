* WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected.
* WHERE...North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In northwest Oregon similar conditions in the past have resulted in minor flooding on Highway 101 near Seaside, Nehalem, and/or Tillamook. Water has covered parts of Frazier Rd, Miami Foley Rd at milepost 1, and the intersection near Alderbrook and Possetti road. There has also been flooding in the town of Rockaway Beach.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
