WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Toke Point total tide is expected to reach 12.2 ft at high tide around 1 PM. Astoria total tide is expected to reach 11.4 ft at high tide around 1 PM. Garibaldi total tide is expected to reach 10.6 ft at high tide around noon.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
