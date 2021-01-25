A weakening frontal system will move across western Oregon and southwest Washington Tuesday afternoon and evening. This front will spread a widespread area of precipitation across most of the area for a few hours beginning early afternoon Tuesday along the coast, and spreading to areas farther east into the Cascades by Tuesday evening.
With this system, there is a chance for snow at elevations below 500 ft in the Willamette Valley north of Salem, including the greater Portland/Vancouver metro area beginning sometime mid to late afternoon on Tuesday. Confidence is moderate to high that areas in the Portland/Vancouver Metro will see a 1-3 hour period of light to perhaps moderate snow.
However, confidence is lower in any appreciable accumulation amounts across the northern Willamette Valley. Within the northern Willamette Valley and the greater Portland/Vancouver metro area, the highest risk of accumulating snow, perhaps up to an inch is expected in higher elevations of the west hills, and the eastern suburbs east of I-205, and also in areas of Clark County to the north and east of Vancouver proper. These locations at elevations of 500-700 feet and higher could see a slushy inch or two of accumulation. In general, snow accumulation on roadways is expected to be minimal to none, but bridges, overpasses, ramps, and other elevated or exposed road surfaces are the locations most likely to see accumulation, and possibly some local slick spots. Any snow in low elevations below 500 feet should taper off to flurries or change back to very light rain by late evening Tuesday.
Locations in the Coast Range and Cascades Foothills above 500 feet could see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation. Higher elevations above 1200-1500 feet in the Coast Range and Cascades will likely see even higher snow accumulations from 5 to 8 inches. With a general 1 to 4 inches of snow expected in the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
Anyone with travel plans Tuesday afternoon and evening should be prepared for the possibility of winter driving conditions at low elevations, with winter driving conditions a virtual certainty in the mountains above 500-1000 feet elevation, and in the Columbia River Gorge.
For the most up-to-date forecast visit www.weather.gov/portland and for current road conditions, call 5-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.