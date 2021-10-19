A strong front will cross over the area early Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
Expect a brief period of strong southerly winds with the frontal passage with gusts as high as 40 mph possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Objects that are outdoors should be secured.
Downed trees and limbs are possible.
