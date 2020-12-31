Sneaker waves are possible on the North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast, as well as the South Washington Coast, through late Friday night. Sneaker waves can knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.
Keep away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.