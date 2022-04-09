* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 1000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory below 1000 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall expected tonight and Monday morning.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
