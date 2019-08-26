The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon Coast and Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range.
* Winds...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind in the North Oregon Coast zone.
* Relative Humidity...Generally 15 to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* AFFECTED AREAS: EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON COAST RANGE ... NORTH OREGON COAST
Instructions:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.