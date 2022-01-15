The distant tsunami advisory affecting beaches, harbors, marinas, and ports on Saturday, January 15, 2022 has been cancelled.
Update from the Nation Weather Service (NWS)
The tsunami advisory is canceled for the coastal areas of Oregon and Washington from the Oregon/cal. border to the wash./bc border.
No tsunami danger presently exists for this area.
This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this region.
Refer to tsunami.gov for more information.
Original NWS message link here.
Previous Coverage:
If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest. At 827 PM Pacific Standard Time on January 14 an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 1.0 occurred near the Tonga Islands. The tsunami advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.
* AFFECTED AREAS: SAN PABLO BAY, SUISUN BAY, THE WEST DELTA AND THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY NORTH OF THE BAY BRIDGE ... SAN FRANCISCO BAY SOUTH OF THE BAY BRIDGE ... SAN DIEGO COUNTY COASTAL AREAS ... VENTURA COUNTY COAST ... LOS ANGELES COUNTY COAST INCLUDING DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES ... ORANGE COUNTY COASTAL ... CATALINA AND SANTA BARBARA ISLANDS ... SAN MIGUEL AND SANTA ROSA ISLANDS ... SANTA CRUZ AND ANACAPA ISLANDS ... SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SOUTH COAST ... SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY CENTRAL COAST ... SANTA BARBARA COUNTY CENTRAL COAST ... NORTHERN MONTEREY BAY ... SOUTHERN MONTEREY BAY AND BIG SUR COAST ... SAN FRANCISCO ... COASTAL NORTH BAY INCLUDING POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE ... NORTH BAY INTERIOR VALLEYS ... SAN FRANCISCO BAY SHORELINE ... SAN FRANCISCO PENINSULA COAST ... MENDOCINO COAST ... SOUTHWESTERN HUMBOLDT ... NORTHERN HUMBOLDT COAST ... COASTAL DEL NORTE ... SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... CURRY COUNTY COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COAST ... NORTH OREGON COAST ... SAN JUAN COUNTY ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... ADMIRALTY INLET AREA ... EASTERN STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA ... WESTERN STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA ... NORTH COAST ... CENTRAL COAST ... DIXON ENTRANCE TO CAPE DECISION COASTAL AREA ... SOUTHERN INNER CHANNELS ... MISTY FJORDS ... CAPE DECISION TO SALISBURY SOUND COASTAL AREA ... EASTERN BARANOF ISLAND AND SOUTHERN ADMIRALTY ISLAND ... INNER CHANNELS FROM KUPREANOF ISLAND TO ETOLIN ISLAND ... TAIYA INLET AND KLONDIKE HIGHWAY ... HAINES BOROUGH AND LYNN CANAL ... GLACIER BAY ... EASTERN CHICHAGOF ISLAND ... SALISBURY SOUND TO CAPE FAIRWEATHER COASTAL AREA ... JUNEAU BOROUGH AND NORTHERN ADMIRALTY ISLAND ... CAPE FAIRWEATHER TO CAPE SUCKLING COASTAL AREA ... NORTHEAST PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND ... SOUTHEAST PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND ... WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND ... WESTERN KENAI PENINSULA ... KODIAK ISLAND ... ALASKA PENINSULA ... EASTERN ALEUTIANS ... CENTRAL ALEUTIANS ... PRIBILOF ISLANDS ... WESTERN ALEUTIANS
