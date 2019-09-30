* WHAT...Areas of frost. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. Wind sheltered valleys may drop to near or slightly below freezing overnight, especially in the Coast Range.
* WHERE...Primarily coastal valleys and valleys within the Coast Range. Coldest locations will be wind-sheltered valleys such as the Nehalem River Valley.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST ... WILLAPA HILLS ... COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON
Instructions:
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
