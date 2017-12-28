Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 50F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.